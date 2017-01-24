“Pastors Are Now Gods”: See The Church Where Members Lie On The Floor For Pastor

According to Clement Ntukogu, this is a church where the members are expected to lie down on the floor as soon as the pastor steps into the building. This is done in order to revere the leader. Read what he shared below;

PASTORS ARE NOW GODS!

At the entrance of a pastor, the whole congregation are expected to lie on the floor. And in other churches, they are expected to stand on their feet. This is NOT the Christianity that Christ and His apostles had taught in the Bible but it’s Christianity invented by man.

"And as Peter was coming in, Cornelius met him, and fell down at his feet, and worshipped him. But Peter took him up, saying, Stand up; I myself also am a man"

Acts 10:25?-?26.

"And I John saw these things, and heard them. And when I had heard and seen, I fell down to worship before the feet of the angel which shewed me these things. Then saith he unto me, See thou do it not: for I am thy fellowservant, and of thy brethren the prophets, and of them which keep the sayings of this book: worship God"

Revelation 22:8?-?9.

Today, Christians have loss their sense of reasonings and have become so stupid to practice nonsense in order to please their pastors. What a shame!

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/pastor-are-now-gods-see-church-where.html

What do you think?

