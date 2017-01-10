PDP Members Boycott Meeting Organized By Ali Modu Sheriff

Posted January 10, 2017 11:38 am by Comments

Members query Sheriff’s ‘deafening’ silence on APC’s ‘misgovernance’

A meeting organized by former Borno governor, Ali-Modu Sheriff was shunned by members of the people’s democratic party(PDP) because he failed to call for the re-opening of the PDP secreteriat complex.

The Wadata plaza secretariat has been shut down since May 22, 2016 by officers of the Nigerian police force following a parallel national convention. A day before(May 21), Sheriff along with some of the party’s national officers were fired and an interim team was setup and announced. Former Kaduna Governor, Ahmed Markarfi was appointed Chairman and former senator, Ben Obi became national secretary.

The PDP members under the auspices of the PDP staff welfare forum, announced on Monday in Abuja that their decision was unanimous. A statement signed by the welfare forum revealed that over 80 members present voted to reject the invitation by Modu-Sheriff.

Quoting the statement on the reason for rejecting the meeting;

While the National Caretaker Committee under the able leadership of Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, spoke in support of the call for the national secretariat of the party to be opened for Party activities, Senator Sheriff in a statement by his spokesman, Hon. Bernard Mikko rejected the call for the reopening of the National Secretariat which was seen by the staff as an affront to the progress and rebuilding process in the PDP.

The forum also tackled Sheriff’s performance, adding that he was not doing much for the growth and stability of the party.
They accused him of working against the party, stating that his activities saw the reduction of the PDP’s fortune in the gubernatorial elections in Ondo and Edo states.

The forum queried Sheriff’s deafening silence on salient national issues especially the ‘recklessness’ and ‘misgovernance’ of the APC. They wondered why Sheriff had never been ‘critical’ of Buhari’s administration.

http://politicsngr.com/pdp-members-boycott-meeting-organized-ali-modu-sheriff/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ali Modu Sheriff Refused Entrance Into PDP Secretariat The ousted chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has been refused entrance into the National...
  2. Ali Modu Sheriff will reposition PDP – Governors Forum Ali Modu Sheriff, PDP national chairman The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Governors Forum has expressed confidence in the ability of...
  3. Why I supported Modu Sheriff’s emergence as PDP chair – Fayose Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has hailed the emergence of former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff...
  4. Fmr PDP Ministers Reject Modu Sheriff As Party Chair Former ministers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have joined the list of those rejecting former Borno State governor, Senator...
  5. Ali Modu Sheriff, Obi Meet With PDP BoT The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are meeting with Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator...
  6. BREAKING: Ali Modu Sheriff to head PDP The National Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party may have settled for Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the next chairman...
  7. Ali Modu Sheriff Commissions PDP Secretariat In Benue (Photos) As shared by Kolo Adam….. ‘THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF PDP SENATOR SHERIFF, IS AT THE MOMENT IN MAKURDI, THE BENUE...
  8. PDP Governors Insist Modu Sheriff Is Not Party Chairman Arising from a meeting on Thursday, the PDP Governors Forum has insisted that it would not recognise Senator Ali Modu...
  9. PDP caucus picks Ali Modu Sheriff as national chairman Former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, has been selected by the National Caucus of the People’s Democratic Party...
  10. I will not resign as PDP chair- Modu Sheriff Former governor of Borno state, Senator Ali Modu Sherrif on Monday said he would not succumb to the widespread calls...

< YOHAIG home