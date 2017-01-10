PDP Members Boycott Meeting Organized By Ali Modu Sheriff

Members query Sheriff’s ‘deafening’ silence on APC’s ‘misgovernance’



A meeting organized by former Borno governor, Ali-Modu Sheriff was shunned by members of the people’s democratic party(PDP) because he failed to call for the re-opening of the PDP secreteriat complex.

The Wadata plaza secretariat has been shut down since May 22, 2016 by officers of the Nigerian police force following a parallel national convention. A day before(May 21), Sheriff along with some of the party’s national officers were fired and an interim team was setup and announced. Former Kaduna Governor, Ahmed Markarfi was appointed Chairman and former senator, Ben Obi became national secretary.

The PDP members under the auspices of the PDP staff welfare forum, announced on Monday in Abuja that their decision was unanimous. A statement signed by the welfare forum revealed that over 80 members present voted to reject the invitation by Modu-Sheriff.

Quoting the statement on the reason for rejecting the meeting;

While the National Caretaker Committee under the able leadership of Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, spoke in support of the call for the national secretariat of the party to be opened for Party activities, Senator Sheriff in a statement by his spokesman, Hon. Bernard Mikko rejected the call for the reopening of the National Secretariat which was seen by the staff as an affront to the progress and rebuilding process in the PDP.

The forum also tackled Sheriff’s performance, adding that he was not doing much for the growth and stability of the party.

They accused him of working against the party, stating that his activities saw the reduction of the PDP’s fortune in the gubernatorial elections in Ondo and Edo states.

The forum queried Sheriff’s deafening silence on salient national issues especially the ‘recklessness’ and ‘misgovernance’ of the APC. They wondered why Sheriff had never been ‘critical’ of Buhari’s administration.

