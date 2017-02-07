Pensioners Protest In Benue, Two Feared Dead (Photos)

Pensioners Protest In Benue, Two Feared Dead (Photos)

As the protest by pensioners entered its second day, two members of the pensioners are feared dead as they slumped and passed out during a match to the Benue State House Of Assembly and have been rushed to the Benue State Teaching Hospital.

Tears filled my eyes as I saw this elderly people for the second day running walk the streets of Makurdi demanding for their ten (10) months pension arrears.

As they approached the gates of the Assembly to press forward their demands through the speaker of the house, they were pushed back by the security details saying that they were given others from above to deny them entrance into the complex. The pensioners resisted and were eventually allowed to enter.This is just to tell the Benue people how insensitivity and wicked this government is.

The question here is this, what happened to their money as captured in the bailout remains a mystery?

Please remember to pray for the quick recovery of the two Mr Sunday Agbo and Mr Lawrence Ateke.






