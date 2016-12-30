Peter Okoye Buys Two Puppies For His Kids (Photo)
Cute dogs!
He wrote:
Got them for my kids..Welcome to the family Yoki and Yoko #Shitsu
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOopXX-D5uX/
