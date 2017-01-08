Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moi-Moi

Posted January 8, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

As shared by a social media user, read below:
"A Customer’s Report: This chic you see here is a University graduate. Her Queen’s English was mind blowing. The way she handled selling her moimoi ehhhh?! I had to buy more than I came for. Her customer service was. I felt like I was in a 5 star restaurant. Talk about selling moimoi with class. Some people may look down on her, but this chic could go home daily with nothing less than 20k profit. Multiply that by 6 days a week and 28 days a month. some of you corporate guys don’t earn that as salary."

http://www.certifiednaija.com/2017/01/viral-photo-of-university-graduate.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Graduate Sponsored Herself Through The University By Selling Akamu (Pic) Today on Lasgidi Online, we will be celebrating a Nigerian entrepreneur who survived and sponsored herself through the university by...
  2. Benue University Graduate Stoned To Death During A Fight In Makurdi (Photo) A graduate of State University (BSU), from the Computer Science department, simply identified as Kelvin Oche Ogebe, has been stoned...
  3. UNN graduate jailed seven years for selling fake drugs A 35-year-old woman, Clara Onah, was Wednesday sentenced to seven years in prison by the Federal High Court, Lagos for...
  4. Covenant University Graduate, Ayokunle Adeniran, Invents Gas-Powered Iron (Photos) Covenant University Graduate Ayokunle Adeniran Invented a ‘NEPAless’ Gas-powered Iron. See more photos below.. sourcehttp://www.reportnaija.com/2016/07/photos-covenant-university-graduate.html Nairaland...
  5. See What This Female Graduate Of Ekiti State University Does For A Living (Pics) According to Omotola Oluwatosin,a graduate of biology from Ekiti State University,she does shoemaking job to make a living.She wrote.. ‘Babe...
  6. Enrolment for graduate programmes grows 29% at Pan Atlantic University The School of Media and Communication of the Lagos Business School has announced a 29% increase in enrolment for graduate...
  7. See What This Female Delta State University Graduate Does For A Living (Photos) A Nigerian lady has been trending online due to her diligence and hard work. Katty White, a graduate of Delta...
  8. EFCC arrests Adamawa University VC, others for selling N13m SUV as scrap A new vehicle worth N13 million was sold at an undervalued rate just a week after purchase. The post EFCC...
  9. Kaduna State University to graduate 100 medical doctors – Commissioner The Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Dr Andrew Nok, on Wednesday, said the Kaduna State University (KASU) would be able...
  10. Abia State University Graduate Dies Whilst Trying To Settle Scores.. A fresh graduate from Abia State University Uturu, was stabbed to death by a gateman attached to one of the...

< YOHAIG home