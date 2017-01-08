Photo Of A University Graduate Selling Moi-Moi

As shared by a social media user, read below:

"A Customer’s Report: This chic you see here is a University graduate. Her Queen’s English was mind blowing. The way she handled selling her moimoi ehhhh?! I had to buy more than I came for. Her customer service was. I felt like I was in a 5 star restaurant. Talk about selling moimoi with class. Some people may look down on her, but this chic could go home daily with nothing less than 20k profit. Multiply that by 6 days a week and 28 days a month. some of you corporate guys don’t earn that as salary."

