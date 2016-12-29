Photo Of Governor Obiano And His Lovely Family In America

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano pictured with his wife Ebelechukwu and their lovely children at their base in America. The governor who is presently in the country -once revealed in an interview that he was already an established man in the US before he accepted the mandate to lead the people of Anambra.

He said; “Look, let me tell you, I’m a wealthy person before I came here as a governor. I didn’t come here to steal, because there is nothing here for me to steal. “I was enjoying my wealth in the United States of America with my family before I was approached to come and do this job as a governor.

“I had already made good money before venturing into politics. I was relishing in the comfort of my house, with swimming pool, basketball court and other good things in the United States before providence brought me here.

