Visited a cyber Cafe somewhere in Wuse, Abuja..looked at their notice board and saw a Neco certificate pinned to the board, carrying the name: Olaleye Elizabeth Adewumi..Nov 2006..Govt Sec Sch Wuse….Candidate Number:59673803ef..

Sent facebook message to the person with the hope of getting a response but no luck..so i thought posting it here could be helpful..

Frontpage Pls!!!