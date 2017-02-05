Photo Of Malnorished Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo

Photo of hunger riven Lions at a Zoo in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They are visibly Hungry and angered from the photo above.

A nearly finished Lion at Jos Zoo in Plateau State is also pictured below.

Recession at work.

What do you think?

