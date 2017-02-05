Photo Of Malnorished Lions At Port Harcourt Zoo
Posted February 5, 2017
Photo of hunger riven Lions at a Zoo in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
They are visibly Hungry and angered from the photo above.
A nearly finished Lion at Jos Zoo in Plateau State is also pictured below.
Recession at work.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/photo-of-lions-at-port-harcourt-zoo-in.html?m=1
