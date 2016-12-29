Photo Of Nnamdi Kanu In Kuje Prison Today As He Receives IPOB Members

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)-paid a courtesy visit to their leader and Radio Biafra boss, Nnamdi Kanu at Kuje Prison in Abuja. The IPOB leader who is being held over treasonable charges -was spotted in a happy mood as he posed for a photo with his visitors.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/photo-of-nnamdi-kanu-in-kuje-prison.html

