A King is nothing without his Queen(s) and that is what the Olubadan of Ibadanland (King Of Ibadanland) has showed us.

Yesterday, HRM Saliu Adetunji arrived London in company of his two Queens.

See picture of the King and his wives below,

kingstondome.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/see-picture-of-olubadans-wives-showing.html?m=1