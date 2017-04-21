Photo Of The Acting NIA DG, Arab Yadam

Following the suspension of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Dr Habiba Lawal pictured left has assumed his position in acting capacity pending the outcome of the investigation panel probing the allegations of fraud leveled against Babachir.

In the same vein, Ambassador Arab Yadam who is the most senior director at the Nigeria Intelligence Agency NIA, has assumed office as the acting DG of NIA pending the outcome of an investigation of suspended NIA boss, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

