Photo Of The New Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar, With Her Baby

Another one of the more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014 has been rescued near Sambisa Forest.

Our sources disclosed that a girl named Rakiya Abubakar was found with her baby by Nigerian troops of the 27 Brigade around Alagarno area near Ajigin in Domboa Local Government area.

Rakiya will be the 29th of the more than 200 girls to be rescued from Boko Haram fighters.

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photo-rescued-chibok-girl-rakiya.html