Photo Of The New Rescued Chibok Girl, Rakiya Abubakar, With Her Baby

Posted January 5, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Another one of the more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014 has been rescued near Sambisa Forest.

Our sources disclosed that a girl named Rakiya Abubakar was found with her baby by Nigerian troops of the 27 Brigade around Alagarno area near Ajigin in Domboa Local Government area.

Rakiya will be the 29th of the more than 200 girls to be rescued from Boko Haram fighters.

http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/photo-rescued-chibok-girl-rakiya.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Army Issues Statement On The Rescue Of Chibok Schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar The Nigerian Army has confirmed the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl. Army spokesperson, Sani Usman confirmed the release. A statement...
  2. Photos Of Rescued Chibok Girl, Maryam Ali And Her Baby With Nigerian Soldiers Photo! Maryam Ali Maiyanga rescued from Boko Haram by Nigerian Troops and her child being transferred.. See more pictures below.....
  3. Nigerian military reveals identity of rescued Chibok girl The girl was found with a baby, the military said. The post Nigerian military reveals identity of rescued Chibok girl...
  4. Rescued Chibok girl has 10-month old baby The Chibok girl rescued by the Nigerian on Friday evening, Maryam Ali Maiyanga, has a 10-month old baby, a Nigerian military spokesman...
  5. President Buhari Speaks On The Newly Rescued Chibok Girl President Mohammadu Buhari on Saturday spoke on rescued Chibok girl and her child by the Nigerian military on Saturday. President...
  6. Rescued Chibok Girl In Abuja Says She Wants To Go Home One of the over 200 abducted Chibok schoolgirls rescued from Boko Haram after two years in captivity in northeast Nigeria...
  7. Rescued Chibok Girl, Rebecca Attends BBOG March To Aso Rock (Photos) The girl pictured above is Rebecca. She is one of the 57 Chibok girls that escaped out of d 276...
  8. Sources Claim 2nd Chibok Girl Rescued Multiple sources are claiming a second Chibok girl has been rescued. The Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army Colonel Usman Sani...
  9. Chibok Girl Rescued, Now A Mother Of One Members of the Civilian Joint Force operating in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State have rescued one of the...
  10. President Buhari Meets Rescued Chibok Girl, Offers Scholarship President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that the Federal Government will be responsible for the education and upkeep of Amina Ali,...

< YOHAIG home