Photos From Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Purity’s 4th Birthday Celebration
Posted December 31, 2016 11:38 am by admin Comments
Mercy Johnson’s daughter Princess Purity Okojie was a year older yesterdery.Here are photos from her 4th birthday celebration
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-from-mercy-johnson-daughter_31.html?m=1
Related posts:
- Mercy Johnson Attends Her Sister-In-Law’s Birthday Party (Photos) Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie on Tuesday attended the birthday party of her sister in-law, Queen Gladys Edenojie, the Queen of...
- Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s daughter, Angel’s 1st birthday party Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s daughter, Angel, turned one over the weekend and a birthday party was thrown for her. The...
- Checkout Photos From Mercy Johnson’s Child’s Birthday Party Beautiful Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie‘s third child, Angel turned 1 on the 10th day of December, 2016. She threw her...
- Mercy Johnson’s Hubby Gives A Man N300k To Start Up A Business Of His Choice (Pics) Mercy Johnson’s hubby Prince Odi Okojie is a philanthropist. No wonder he is loved by Edolites. According to Author Blessing...
- Mercy Johnson Okojie Shares New Photos of her Baby Daughter + Find out her Baby’s Name! Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared new adorable photos of the latest addition to her family. The actress gave...
- Mercy Johnson’s Husband Pays N325k Bill For A Man In Hospital Who Couldn’t Pay (Pic) Mercy Johnson’s Hubby Pays 325k Bill 4 A Man Who’s Been In Hospital 4 Months(pic What kind of man is...
- ‘Happy birthday to the mate of my soul’ – Mercy Johnson to Odi Okojie on his Birthday today Nollywood Star Actress, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie is a year older today. Wishing him Happy Birthday, Mercy took...
- Mercy Johnson Shares Cute Photo Of Her Lookalike Daughter Trying Her Hands At Make Up Mercy Johnson Shares Cute Photo Of Her Daughter Trying Her Hands At Make Up The proud mom today took to...
- BN Exclusive: Mercy Johnson is Pregnant with Baby No.3! Congrats to Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Odianosen Okojie. Her PR team have confirmed exclusively to BN that the couple...
- Photos From Actress Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter’s 15th Birthday Party Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe made her daughter, Michelle Gentry, have an eventful 15th birthday party and all could be derived...
What do you think?