Photos From Mr Ibu’s Son’s Birthday Celebration

Posted February 5, 2017 4:38 pm by Comments

Mr Ibu’s son Jeffrey was a year older yesterday.To mark his birthday,Mr Ibu’s wife Stella Maris hosted him to a birthday party.

See photos above

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-mr-ibus-sons-birthday.html

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photos From Mr Ibu’s Wife’s Birthday Celebration Mr Ibu’s wife celebrated her birthday few days ago.The event was attended by several Hollywood stars and friends. See photos...
  2. See The Look On Mr Ibu’s Wife’s Face As 2 Ladies Peck Mr Ibu At His 55th Birthday Comic actor Mr Ibu turned a year older days back.To mark his birthday,her lovely wife yesterday hosted him to a...
  3. Adorable New Photos Of Mr Ibu’s Son, Jeffrey Mr Ibu’s son Jeffrey is fast growing.Check out his new adorable photos.Cute son!No wonder Mr Ibu said marry fine wife...
  4. Photos From Nollywood Actress, Georgina Onuoha’s 36th Birthday Celebration In USA Nollywood actress, producer, Georgina Onuoha turned a year older on Thursday and she celebrated with her close friends. According to...
  5. See How Governor El-Rufai Celebrated His Son, Sadique’s Birthday (Photos) According to Governor El-rufai’s wife Aisha Ummi Garba El-rufai, her son El-Sadique was a year older yesterday.The parents marked his...
  6. See How One-Year-Old Edo Prince’s Birthday Was Celebrated (Adorable Photos) Here are pictures from the superlative birthday party of adorable Nosa Khare who turned a year older a week ago....
  7. Photos From Actress Uche Jombo’s 37th Birthday Celebration In Lagos Actress, producer, Uche Jombo-Rodriguez on Wednesday evening threw a party for her close friends to mark her birthday. Present at...
  8. Adorable Photos Of Blogger Lailasblog And Her 3 Sons At A Birthday Party Today Laila attended a birthday party today with her sons – Chidubem, Chiebunigom and Chiletem. They took some goofy, unfiltered selfies...
  9. Photos From Ike Ekweremadu’s Wife’s 50th Birthday Celebration In Enugu Lady Nwanneka Ekweremmadu, the wife of the deputy Senate president, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu celebrated her birthday on Sept 24 at...
  10. Photos From 70th Birthday Of Ex-Transport Minister & PDP Women Leader, Kema Chikwe Former National Woman Leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Minister of Transport, former Minister of Aviation and former Nigerian...

< YOHAIG home