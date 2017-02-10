Photos From Ooni Of Ife’s Sister, Princess Adesola’s 45th Birthday Celebration

Princess Adesola Ogunwusi sister to one of Nigeria’s finest and most influential Monarch Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni Of Ife celebrated her 45th birthday in grand style few days ago.

The royal daughter was host to important dignitaries  at Victoria Garden City Lagos as she marked her day with a dinner.

His Royal Highness, the Ooni of Ife was ably represented by his Queen Olori Wuraola who showed much support to the celebrant Princess Adesola as she is fondly called.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-from-ooni-of-ifes-sister.html

