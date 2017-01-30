Photos From Osun State PDP Interdenominational Service In Osogbo Today

The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday 30th January celebrated an inter-religious service for victory in upcoming elections in the state.

The party also prayed for continued peace and unity in Nigeria and for God to preserve President Muhammadu Buhari with good health and power to administer the country well.

The prayer, which took place at the Osun State PDP Secretariat, Biket junction, Osogbo, was officiated by Muslim and Christian clerics.

The Christian prayer was officiated by Pastor Samuel Arogbonlo, Prophet Olumide Gange, Apostle Bukky David, while the Islamic prayer was led by Alhaji Gbogbolomo.

Chieftains, Dignitaries, Celebrities and members of the party from across the state also participated in the prayer session.

Special Appearance at the event include the popular gospel singer Evang. Tope Alabi, Shiek Buhari Omo Musa, Osun State PDP chairman, Barrister Kayode Emmanuel oduoye, Hon.Adejare Bello, Hon Oluwole Oke, Hon Soji Adagunodo Pdp chairman and many others.

