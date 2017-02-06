Photos From The Burial Of First Wife Of Sports Minister, Dalung

Briskila, Wife of Nigeria’s Sports minister, Mr Solomon Dalung who died on the 29th of January, 2017 was today interred in Jos.

The minister made this announcement on his facebook page today saying:

"On behalf of my family, I, Solomon Selcap Dalung wish to thank everybody including the Presidency, the Executive council, members of the National Assembly, the governors of Plateau and Kebbi states, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports, the NYSC, the CLTC, the Nigeria Football Federation, the Cricket Federation of Nigeria, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, the Deaf community, the sports fraternity, Royal fathers, friends too numerous to mention, well wishers and visitors from far and wide who supported me in my time of grief.

I lack words to express my gratitude to you.

You know your friends when you’re mourning and nothing can be soothing as having all of you coming from far and near places to console me on my wife’s death.

May the good Lord reward you all.

I am grateful for your words of comfort, your material, financial and moral support.

May you never cast your own.

May the Lord send you support and comfort when you need one. May you never lack.

Thank you so much and may God lead you back to your different places of abode safely.
Nagode"

Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/wife-of-solomon-dalung-has-been-buried.html

