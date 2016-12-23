Photos From The Official Launching Of Niger Star Rice
Posted December 23, 2016 10:38 am by admin Comments
Photos from the Official Lunch of Niger Star Rice days ago. A partnership between Korea Republic and Niger State. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2016/12/photos-official-launching-of-niger-star.html
Related posts:
- Osas Ajibade is launching her Official Website Soon! See Her New Promo Photos Nollywood actress and former beauty queen Osas Ajibade is set to launch her very own website soon. She announced the...
- See Photos Of Made In Nigeria Rice From Niger & Kebbi States President Buhari is really out to shame his critics.According to a social media user who shared the photos,’Made in Nigeria’...
- Niger State Commissions Multi Million Dollar Mill & Rice Processing Company (Pics) NIGER/KOREA: A PARTNERSHIP THAT WORK Niger state Governor,Alh Abubakar Sani Bello, Thursday 8th December, 2016 commissioned a multi-million dollar Integrated...
- NFF Official Manhandled In Niger By Security Officials On Saturday (Pic) In the AFCON Under 17 Qualifier Second leg match that took place in Niger on Saturday, Niger Republic defeated Nigeria...
- Niger Rice Mill to create over 10,000 jobs Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said the unemployment rate in the state will reduce next year as no...
- “Rubber Rice Now In Nigeria”, Woman Who Fell Victim Raises Alarm (Photos) A Nigeria lady explained how she fall victim of rubber Rice which China has been producing for at least four...
- CBN disburses N2bn to rice farmers in Niger state At least, 14,000 farmers in Niger State have benefited from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) initiated Anchor Borrowers’ Programme...
- Niger Delta Militants Surrender Arms And Charms (Photos) The Leader of NIGER DELTA VOLUNTEER FORCE. Mr George Abe, Submits Arms & Charms to RiversState Amnesty committee. See photos...
- Labana Rice From Kebbi Being Offloaded In Aba (Photos) It seems the agricultural policy of this administration is taking shape and seems to be yielding positive results already. Remember...
- LMC official commends home-based Super Eagles for beating Niger Republic Salihu Abubakar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the League Management Company (LMC), has commended the Super Eagles, particularly the home-based...
What do you think?