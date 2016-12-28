Photos Of Ada Omolola, “The Sexiest Nigerian Video Vixen 2016”

A look back at 2016 in the Nigeria music industry we can say for fact that many artist blessed us with amazing musical visuals all thanks to the video directors and the beautiful video vixens that made most people stay glued to the Tv screens.

This is Omolola Ada mother of one, law student based in the US… She has appeared in major top notch videos this year. The popular one was when she featured in Adekunle Gold “Friend Zone” video and Kceee ft tekno “tender” directed by Patrick Ellis.

Here are dapper pictures of Ada With popular Nigerian artist

With Adekunle Gold

With Kcee

With Lil Kesh

With Skibi

With Her Daughter

With Vector

