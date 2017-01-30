Photos Of Apostle Suleman On His Way To DSS Headquarters In Abuja

General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, apostle Johnson Suleman, was pictured on his way to the Department of State Service Headquarters in Abuja. The cleric was invited for interrogation on Monday by 10am, based on his recent alleged inciting comments that Christians should defend themselves against attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

The invitation is coming four days after Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State foiled attempts by the DSS to arrest Suleman in his Hotel room at Ado-Ekiti.

The DSS had reportedly invaded a hotel in Ekiti where Suleman and his team, who were in the state capital for a crusade, were accommodated.

