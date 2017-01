A lot of crazy things have been happening on the show. One of the ladies, CocoIce shocked viewers after their Saturday night party as she went alone to a corner of the house and started puffing away the cancer stick. Bad girl! She actually looked laid back, but here she is showing a really ‘bad side’

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/photos-of-big-brother-naijas-female.html