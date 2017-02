Photos of Cash haul uncovered at Kaduna bunker of former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). About $ 9.2m and £74,000 was uncovered 2 weeks ago.

