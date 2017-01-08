Photos Of EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu In London Over Diezani’s Investigation
Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim magu has left Nigeria for London in connection with the investigation of the ex-minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke and some upscale properties traced to her at home and abroad..
The discovery was made by operatives of the anti-graft agency in the course of their investigation of public funds allegedly stolen by the former minister. The investigators conducted a search on some of the houses on the estate.
According to reports, about five bank chiefs are likely to face trial over the $ 153million allegedly withdrawn by the ex-minister from the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) in December 2014.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/efcc-boss-ibrahim-magu-flies-to-london.html
