Photos Of Genevieve Nnaji On Set Of “Lion Heart” In Enugu
Posted April 19, 2017 3:38 pm by admin Comments
Nigerian Star Actress, Genevieve Nnaji is filming her new production, named Lion Heart The Movie in Enugu.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/04/new-photo-of-genevieve-nnaji-on-movie.html
Related posts:
- Photos Of Genevieve Nnaji’s Scary Skull Halloween Look Nigerian movie star, Genevieve Nnaji channeled out her inner dark side in a freak Halloween show which she shared on...
- Genevieve Nnaji With Stephanie Okereke & Son At His 1st Birthday (Pics) Star actress Genevive Nnaji payed a visit to the Linus as their first and only son Maxwell turned a year...
- Genevieve Nnaji Steps Out In Custom Elvira Jacket For Dom Pérignon Event In Lagos Star actress Genevieve Nnaji attended the Dom Pérignon Plénitude event at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos. For the special event, the star actress opted...
- Photo Of Genevieve Nnaji, RMD, Stephanie Okereke At AY’s “Trip To Jamaica” Premiere Nigerian top actress Genevieve Nnaji yesterday was really looking like a 16 year old girl in her decent and modest...
- Genevieve Nnaji is Back! Get the EXCLUSIVE Scoop on her New Movie ‘Road to Yesterday’ & Watch the Trailer We are super excited to announce that Genevieve Nnaji will be featured in a new movie that will be released...
- Genevieve Nnaji Flashes Cleavage In New Photo. Also Pictured With Ramsey Nouah Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji. https://www.instagram.com/p/BKTtdyogDj2/?taken-by=genevievennaji&hl=en She’s pictured here with Ramsey Nouah.The two big movie stars met in faraway Canada during...
- #WomanCrushEveryday! 5 Beauty Shots of Genevieve Nnaji We Can’t Get Enough Of Genevieve Nnaji is one Nollywood star we can’t seem to get enough of, and we hereby dub her our #WomanCrushEveryday! While...
- Genevieve Nnaji Dazzles In Native Outfit For Oba Of Benin’s Coronation Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji looks regal in her native attire as she stepped out for the coronation of Oba Eheneden...
- Actress Genevieve Nnaji Shares New Beautiful Photos, Fan Goes Gaga The veteran actress shared the photos on her Instagram page. One of Her fans Go Gaga Over her new photo...
- Genevieve Nnaji & Oris Erhuero are Picture Perfect in More Photos from their Vanguard Allure Shoot! A few days ago we shared the new cover for Vanguard Allure with Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji & British-Nigerian actor...
What do you think?