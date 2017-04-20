Photos Of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Taking Morning Drill To Keep Fit In South Africa
Here photos of Pastor Chris taking early morning drill with 250 youths at the International Easter Youth Camp Day 6 in South Africa.Keeping fit is good!
