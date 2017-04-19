Photos Of SGF Lawal And NIA DG, Ayodele Oke Leaving Aso Rock After Suspension
Posted April 19, 2017 9:38 pm by admin Comments
SGF Lawal leaving the presidential villa after his Suspension Today
Credit: NAN
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/04/photos-of-sgf-lawal-and-nia-dg-ayo-oke.html
Related posts:
- See What Nigerians Are Saying About The Suspension Of SGF Lawal & NIA DG, Oke President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the suspension of the director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke and the...
- PHOTOS: SGF, DG NIA leaving Aso Rock after suspension President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. David Lawal; and the Director-General...
- ‘Who Is The Presidency?’ — Babachir Lawal Reacts To His Suspension ‘Who is the presidency?’ — shocked Babachir Lawal reacts to suspension Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation,...
- Photos: SGF Babachir Lawal leaves Presidential Villa Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal leaving the Presidential Villa Abuja after the announcement of his...
- I am not aware of my suspension – Babachir Lawal The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has insisted he is not aware of his suspension. Lawal said...
- President Buhari Meets With Ministers And Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Presidential Villa on Friday morning and was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and...
- Protest In Biu, Borno Over Senator Ndume’s Suspension By The Senate (Photos) Here are photos from a protest in Biu over Sen Ali Ndume’s suspension by the senate.According to the protesters,they stand...
- Man Compares Senate’s Suspension Of Saraki’s Dad In 80s With Ndume’s Suspension (Pic) What a life!In the 80s,Bukola Saraki’s father was suspended by the senate.His dad then said his suspension was unlawful.Senator Ali...
- Many Angry Protesters Storm Senate Over Ali Ndume’s Suspension (Photos) Thousands of angry Borno South protesters have blocked the entrance to the National Assembly, protesting against Senator Ali Ndume’s supension...
- Osinbajo In Closed Door Meeting With Suspended SGF, Lawal Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Mr . David...
What do you think?