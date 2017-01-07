Photos Of South African Athlete, Caster Semenya & Her Wife At Their Wedding Today

Posted January 7, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

‘Our perfect day’, Caster Semenya captions wedding picture
about 4 hours ago / Refilwe Pitjeng

JOHANNESBURG – Caster Semenya and long-time partner Violet Raseboya have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday.

The couple walked down the aisle at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue, in Pretoria.

Semenya shared a picture of the pair on social media captioning it ‘Our perfect day’.

In December 2015 the athlete and her wife had a colourful traditional wedding in Limpopo.

http://m.ewn.co.za/2017/01/07/our-perfect-day-caster-semenya-captions-wedding-picture

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. S.A.’s Van Niekerk, Semenya bag IAAF top award nominations Great Britain’s Mo Farah has been nominated for the IAAF’s male athlete of the year award. Farah, secured a historic...
  2. See The Lesbian Who Beat Wizkid & Linda Ikeji To Win MAMA Personality Of The Year South African Olympic gold medallist, Caster Semenya is 2016 MAMAs Personality of the Year. She won the award ahead of...
  3. Diamond League : Elaine Thompson thumps rivals, Semenya dominates Jamaica’s sprint queen Elaine Thompson again edged her rivals as she set a Diamond League record in the women’s 200...
  4. Ubi Franklin Celebrates 1st Wedding Anniversary, Hails His Actress Wife (Pics) The Internet has been buzzing that there might be a crack in ubi and Lilian Esoro’s wedding. Today happens to...
  5. El-Rufai And Wife Celebrate 31st Wedding Anniversary (Photos) 31 years after, these lover birds are still waxing stronger. That is what is called love. Happy wedding anniversary to...
  6. Nigerian Couple Imitate Barack Obama & Wife Michelle For Their Pre-Wedding Photos A drunk-in-love Nigerian couple, Ibiso and Olaniyi are trending online after deciding to take their pre-wedding shoot to a whole...
  7. Actor Emeka Rollas & wife celebrate 13 year wedding anniversary The Nollywood actor and his wife are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Congrats to them. On social media, he wrote...
  8. Comedian McAbbey and wife celebrate 9th wedding anniversary The comedian and his wife, Jummy, are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today December 8th. They got married in 2007...
  9. Photos: Pastor Tunde Bakare and wife celebrate 32nd wedding anniversary, share throwback photos from their wedding Popular Lagos pastor?/former Vice Presidential candidate, Tunde Bakare, and his wife, Olayide, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary today November...
  10. Rio Olympics : S’Africa’s Semenya through as gender debate re-opens Caster Semenya qualified for the Olympic women’s 800metres semi-finals with supreme ease on Wednesday and was immediately plunged into a...

< YOHAIG home