Photos Of South African Athlete, Caster Semenya & Her Wife At Their Wedding Today

‘Our perfect day’, Caster Semenya captions wedding picture

about 4 hours ago / Refilwe Pitjeng

JOHANNESBURG – Caster Semenya and long-time partner Violet Raseboya have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday.

The couple walked down the aisle at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue, in Pretoria.

Semenya shared a picture of the pair on social media captioning it ‘Our perfect day’.

In December 2015 the athlete and her wife had a colourful traditional wedding in Limpopo.