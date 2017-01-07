Photos Of South African Athlete, Caster Semenya & Her Wife At Their Wedding Today
‘Our perfect day’, Caster Semenya captions wedding picture
about 4 hours ago / Refilwe Pitjeng
JOHANNESBURG – Caster Semenya and long-time partner Violet Raseboya have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday.
The couple walked down the aisle at Chez Charlene Wedding Venue, in Pretoria.
Semenya shared a picture of the pair on social media captioning it ‘Our perfect day’.
In December 2015 the athlete and her wife had a colourful traditional wedding in Limpopo.
http://m.ewn.co.za/2017/01/07/our-perfect-day-caster-semenya-captions-wedding-picture
What do you think?