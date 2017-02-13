Photos Of The Biggest Onion Market In Nigeria

Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/13/photos-of-the-biggest-onion-market-in-nigeria-at-kebbi-state/

Kebbi is one of the states at the vanguard of the nation’s Anchor Borrowers Programme. In 2016, it crossed the one million Tonne mark in rice production. But the state is not only serious about rice production. It arguably has one of the biggest onion markets in Nigeria, located in Yauri Local Government Area. A Facebook user was so impressed, he wrote,

"If only my brother in faraway Oyinboland will stop wailing and finance a commercial agriculture project in his hometown, he will reap so much in no distant time.

A little dollars now does a lot of work."

What do you think?

