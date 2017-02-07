Photos Of The Female Corper Who Died In Bayelsa Camp

Just few days ago, a female corp member died in Kaduna state, and another report of a female corp member, who died last Friday, 3rd of Feb. 2017. Olajumoke Abetesola died after an asthma attack on Friday, February 3rd, at the orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokoma, Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the deceased, who graduated from Lead City University in 2016, passed away at the Clinic Department of the camp after efforts by health workers to save her life failed.

Her body has since been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa. The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kauzure,has dispatched a delegation of senior NYSC officials from the headquarters in Abuja to Kaiama to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Olajumoke.

May her soul Rest In Peace. Amen.

See the photos of her below

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/just-few-days-ago-female-corp-member.html