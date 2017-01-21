Photos Of Tonto Dikeh’s Husband, Churchill With Goodluck Jonathan And Obasanjo

Posted January 21, 2017 5:38 pm by Comments (1)

Actress Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Churchill Olakunle with Former Presidents, Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo at Obasanjo’s ancestral home in Ilogun, Ogun State on Friday, January 20th.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPgJBIgj6_G/

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/01/photo-of-tonto-dikehs-husband-churchill.html?m=1

One response to Photos Of Tonto Dikeh’s Husband, Churchill With Goodluck Jonathan And Obasanjo

  1. mamenoka buba February 24th, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    the right Mhn will respect you,Mhn with money will think of nothing bt money ooo t

    Reply

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Buys Their Son 2017 GMC SUV As 1st Birthday Gift (Pics) Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Buys Their Son 2017 GMC SUV As 1st Birthday Gift Actress Tonto Dikeh’s hubby, Churchill Oladunni has...
  2. See The Face Of Actress Tonto Dikeh’s Son Tonto Dikeh’s Husband, Churchill Shows Their Son’s Face For The First Time Actress Tonto Dikeh’s Husband, Oladunni Churchill shared a...
  3. Throwback Photo Of Tonto Dikeh And Husband, Churchill, On A Date Tonto Dikeh shares a picture with her husband having fun in an exotic place on her page. She wrote: "Love...
  4. Actress Tonto Dikeh & Husband, Olakunle Churchill Honoured On The Same Stage (Pics) Actress Tonto Dikeh, Husband Dr. Olakunle Churchill Honoured On The Same Stage It’s amazing to see husband and wife get...
  5. Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Buys An Iphone 7 For Her (Photos) Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to show gratitude yo her hubby gor getting her an Iphone 7, not just any...
  6. Excited Fans React As Tonto Dikeh’s Husband Posts A Photo Of Them Together Tonto Dikeh’s husband, Oladunni Churchill took to his Instagram to share some photos from one of their charity projects which...
  7. Everything okay now? Churchill shares photo of himself & Tonto Dikeh at Charity event Businessman and husband to Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill, took to his Instagram account this afternoon to share a photo of himself...
  8. All You Need To Know About Tonto DIkeh’s Man & His Relationship With Obasanjo The truth is that Tonto DIkeh’s husband, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill is related to former president Olusegun Obasanjo but not his...
  9. “In a country where step moms are far from great she stands out heavy” Tonto Dikeh-Churchill shouts out her Step Mother as her #WCW This is so sweet. Nollywood actress and new mum Tonto Dikeh-Churchill has taken time out to specially appreciate her step...
  10. BN Exclusive: Photos from Tonto Dikeh & Oladunni Obasanjo Churchill’s Introduction Ceremony Nollywood actress Tonto Wigo Dikeh has kept the world guessing about her relationship status in the past few months but...

< YOHAIG home