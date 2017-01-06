Photos Of Uyo Journalist Arrested & Flown To Abuja Over Dana Crash Facebook Post

Posted January 6, 2017 7:38 pm by Comments

As shared by human rights activist and lawyer Inibehe Effiong…..

‘JOURNALIST ARRESTED IN UYO, FLOWN TO ABUJA OVER FACEBOOK POST

A young man by name Jerry Edoho, a Journalist and Deputy Editor of the Ibom Nation Newspaper, from Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State sighted me at the Ibom International Airport, Uyo some minutes ago and alerted me that he is being taken forcefully to Abuja by a team of plain cloth security men over a publication on Facebook.

He told me that he was tagged in a post about the recent rumoured crash of a Dana plane which was false. That upon being tagged, he made a post like several other Nigerians asking whether the crash report was true. The security men are conveying him to Abuja via a Dana flight that is scheduled to depart by 4 pm.

The security men confronted me for speaking with him "without their permission". I retorted that Mr. Edoho is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that his right to freedom of expression cannot be taken away. This resulted in an altercation between me and the security men whose identify I cannot immediately ascertain. I understand that his arrest followed a petition by Dana Air to the Nigeria Police Force.

I am using this platform to urge both the police and the management of Dana Air to respect the fundamental rights of Mr. Edoho. He should be released on bail pending the conclusion of investigation into whatever allegations that have been made against him.

This is a democracy, not a dictatorship.

Inibehe Effiong
6//1/2017′.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/journalist-arrested-in-uyo-flown-to.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dana Air Crash: Families Of Victims Demand Immediate Release Of Report Families of victims of the 2012 Dana plane crash, which claimed the lives of 153 passengers, are demanding the immediate...
  2. Stop Spreading False Information – Dana Air Reacts To Alleged Air Crash In Lagos Monday, 12 December 2016Stop spreading false information – Dana Air reacts to alleged air crash in Lagos Dana Air has...
  3. Why report on Dana air crash is unavailable – AIB The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Friday explained why it is yet to release to the public final draft report...
  4. How wanted journalist, Salkida, was arrested at Abuja airport Fidelis Soriwei and Eniola Akinkuotu The Department of State Services has arrested Ahmed Salkida, a journalist, who was declared wanted...
  5. Dana passengers protest in Abuja Passengers who boarded Dana Airline from Lagos to Abuja on Friday protested at the airport following the airline’s abandonment of...
  6. Sri Lanka: Four arrested over killing of Journalist Four army officers have been arrested in Sri Lanka over the abduction and suspected killing of a political journalist during...
  7. Boko Haram: How wanted Journalist, Ahmed Salkida was arrested By DSS The Nigerian journalist, Ahmed Salkida, who was declared wanted along with two others-Ahmed Bolori and Aisha Wakil-by the Nigerian Army...
  8. Dana crash: ?23 families seek to amend compensation claims Twenty-three families of ?the Dana Air plane crash ?victims have applied to the Federal High Court in Lagos to amend...
  9. BREAKING NEWS: Journalist Ahmed Salkida arrested Reports say that Ahmed Salkida, one of the three people wanted for supposed knowledge of Boko Haram and the whereabouts...
  10. SERAP demands immediate release of arrested journalist by Akwa Ibom govt Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom-Emmanuel emmanuel udomSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the immediate and unconditional release...

< YOHAIG home