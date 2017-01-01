Physically Challenged People Working As Street Sweepers In Kaduna State

Posted January 1, 2017 7:38 am by Comments

Physically Challenged People Working As Street Sweepers In Kaduna State

http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/photo-cripples-serve-as-street-sweepers.html

Quite commendable!!! this was spotted in Kaduna state.

cc; lalasticlala

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Day Lagos street sweepers protested over non-payment of salaries Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, last Monday reportedly ordered the immediate settlement of arrears of salaries of street sweepers...
  2. Physically challenged man seen working hard by chopping wood in Kano state (photos) A man who goes by the handle ‘twitesjay’ on twitter, took to his page late yesterday to share a video...
  3. Kaduna Govt. To Build Rehabilitation Home for Beggars, Physically Challenged The Kaduna State government has promised to build a rehabilitation home for beggars and physically challenged persons in the state....
  4. Plight of street sweepers in Abuja In order to keep the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja clean, some people have been employed to carry out the task...
  5. Kaduna beggars return to street, defy state government’s ban (photo) Beggars in Kaduna state yesterday defied the state government’s ban on begging on the streets. The beggars are pictured above...
  6. Buy from street hawkers, go to jailed – Kaduna govt By: Luka Binniyat KADUNA – The Kaduna state government has enacted a law that makes it a criminal offence for...
  7. Road sweepers hold Cross River SSG hostage Secretary to Cross River State Government, Mrs Martina Agbor, was yesterday held hostage by street sweepers and gardeners at the...
  8. Physically Challenged Man Begins Trek from Kaduna to Abuja for Buhari We have a feeling that this trekking trend won’t be ending anytime soon. According to several online reports, a 30-year-old...
  9. Photos: Adamawa State Governor spotted exchanging pleasantries with his people on the street of Jimeta Governor Bindow of Adamawa State, who is said to be a down to earth person is pictured on a street...
  10. Imo State Deputy Speaker Donates A House To A Physically Challenged Man (Pics) Imo State deputy speaker donates house to physically challenged Kingsley Isuemenyi was struck with polio at a young age. He...

< YOHAIG home