Physicaly Challenged Son Of Ex Governor, Otunba Daniel Bags Distinction In UK (Pics)

Physicaly Challenged Son Of Ex-Ogun Governor Otunba Daniel Bag Distinction

Adebola Irede Daniel,the physically challenged son of immediate past governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has made Nigeria proud by bagging a distinction in MSc Mechanical Engineering programme from University College London.

His father is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and theChairman of Kresta Laurel, a leading engineering firm specializing in elevators.Otunba Daniel had worked with Schroeder (W.A.) Limited, in Lagos, rising to Deputy Managing Director.He is the first African to hold that position in the history of the company.He left Schroeder to set up Kresta Laurel in 1990.



Congrats Adebola

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/physically-challenged-son-of-ex-ogun.html?m=1