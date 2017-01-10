Pics Of Nnamdi Kanu Inside Secret Trial Courtroom As Justice Binta Nyako Storms Out

Presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako storms out of court room



Politics Nigeria has exclusively gotten photographs from the secret trial session of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

It was learnt that the case between Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal government of Nigeria kicked off at exactly 10:23am on Tuesday morning after the arrival of Justice Binta Nyako. Nnamdi Kanu and the other accused persons, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe were led to the shielding apparatus set before the court where the secret witnesses were to be paraded as well.

It could be recalled that Justice Binta on the 13th of Dec 2016, ruled that masked witnesses would be allowed to testify against Kanu. She quoted circumstances under section 36(6) of the 1999 constitution, whereby witnesses are allowed to conceal their identity.

She held that the court will be able to see their witnesses, but it will be restricted to the representatives of both parties. She added that the court is going to be arranged in such a way that only the defendants and the defense counsels will be able to see the witnesses.

But Nnamdi Kanu in quick response to her presposterous ruling, made an outburst

"Do i look like a fool to you? I won’t take this. Buhari accused me in the public and the trial must be open to all, I won’t accept this."

Today the 10th of January 2017, after Binta settled down to preside over the case of allowing masked witnesses and conducting secret trial, Nnamdi Kanu was heard thundering from behind the shielding apparatus that there will be no court sitting without the presence of Biafrans and his family members outside. When asked why he said so, he replied;

"Buhari cannot accuse me in the open and try me in secret."

At this point, Binta Nyako who could no longer hide her annoyance at Kanu’s reaction and stormed out of the court room.

http://politicsngr.com/courtroom-photos-nnamdi-kanus-secret-trial-details/