Pics Of Nnamdi Kanu Inside Secret Trial Courtroom As Justice Binta Nyako Storms Out

Posted January 10, 2017 12:38 pm by Comments

Presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako storms out of court room

Politics Nigeria has exclusively gotten photographs from the secret trial session of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

It was learnt that the case between Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal government of Nigeria kicked off at exactly 10:23am on Tuesday morning after the arrival of Justice Binta Nyako. Nnamdi Kanu and the other accused persons, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe were led to the shielding apparatus set before the court where the secret witnesses were to be paraded as well.

It could be recalled that Justice Binta on the 13th of Dec 2016, ruled that masked witnesses would be allowed to testify against Kanu. She quoted circumstances under section 36(6) of the 1999 constitution, whereby witnesses are allowed to conceal their identity.

She held that the court will be able to see their witnesses, but it will be restricted to the representatives of both parties. She added that the court is going to be arranged in such a way that only the defendants and the defense counsels will be able to see the witnesses.

But Nnamdi Kanu in quick response to her presposterous ruling, made an outburst

"Do i look like a fool to you? I won’t take this. Buhari accused me in the public and the trial must be open to all, I won’t accept this."

Today the 10th of January 2017, after Binta settled down to preside over the case of allowing masked witnesses and conducting secret trial, Nnamdi Kanu was heard thundering from behind the shielding apparatus that there will be no court sitting without the presence of Biafrans and his family members outside. When asked why he said so, he replied;
"Buhari cannot accuse me in the open and try me in secret."

At this point, Binta Nyako who could no longer hide her annoyance at Kanu’s reaction and stormed out of the court room.

http://politicsngr.com/courtroom-photos-nnamdi-kanus-secret-trial-details/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial begins in Abuja The secret trial of Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu may have commenced on Tuesday morning...
  2. IPOB rejects Justice Binta Nyako as trial judge for Kanu’s case SENATE also yesterday mandated its Committee on Works to carefully study the toll gate policy together with other relevant stakeholders...
  3. Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial: “New Judge Is Buhari’s Sister” – IPOB Cries Out The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Tuesday, expressed total rejection of Justice Binta F.M Nyako as the new trial judge...
  4. Nnamdi Kanu Arrives Court For Commencement Of Secret Trial IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja for the commencement of his secret trial. According to...
  5. BREAKING: Court okays shielding of witnesses in Kanu’s trial Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Justice James Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja is on Monday allowed the proposed prosecution...
  6. Biafra: IPOB condemns advocates of secret trial for Kanu Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned, in strong terms, those advocating that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu should...
  7. Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial: Blackout In Court (Pictures) According to information shared by two online users who claimed to be reporting from Abuja,there was a black out today...
  8. Video: Go And Tell Buhari I Said He Is Mad, Nnamdi Kanu Yells In Court At a stormy court session today, the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, said the president can...
  9. Biafra: Journalists barred from court premises as Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial begins The secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, commenced on Monday at the Federal High...
  10. Biafra Protest: Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Stalled The trial of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, has been stalled, following the failure...

< YOHAIG home