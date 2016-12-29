Picture Of Man Suspected Of Trying To Blow Up 3rd Mainland Bridge With Dynamite

http://newsmakersng.com/2016/12/28/police-foil-plot-to-blast-3rd-mainland-bridge-with-dynamite/

Four days after the arrest of a wanted Boko Haram member in Ikorodu area of Lagos, another suspect from a different group has been arrested in the same community for planning to bomb the Third Mainland Bridge in the state.

Police authorities in Abuja have identified the suspect caught with dynamites as Abiodun Amos, also known as Senti.

Amos was described as an Ijaw native of Arogbo, from Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo State and a leading member of a Niger Delta Militant group, operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun states.

He was arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), who allegedly trailed him to a river bank at the Majidun area of Ikorodu, in Lagos.

According to the police, two Ak47 rifles, hidden in a big bag, was found in the suspect’s possession. He later led detectives to a vehicle parked somewhere in Ikorodu, from where dynamites and detonators were recovered from the boot.

Amos arrest was hastened by intelligence report from the office of the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA) which was passed on to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, indicating that the group was at his final stage of carrying out an attack on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The leader of the militant group, known as General Ossy Ibori, was suspected to have coordinated most of the bank robberies and several high profile kidnappings, including that of three school girls, at Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary School in Ikorodu, four landlords at Isheri North Area of Lagos; Oniba of Ibaland, Oba Goriola Oseni among others, within Lagos and Ogun states.