Picture Of Man Suspected Of Trying To Blow Up 3rd Mainland Bridge With Dynamite

Posted December 29, 2016 6:38 am by Comments

http://newsmakersng.com/2016/12/28/police-foil-plot-to-blast-3rd-mainland-bridge-with-dynamite/
Click the link for more details.

Four days after the arrest of a wanted Boko Haram member in Ikorodu area of Lagos, another suspect from a different group has been arrested in the same community for planning to bomb the Third Mainland Bridge in the state.
Police authorities in Abuja have identified the suspect caught with dynamites as Abiodun Amos, also known as Senti.

Amos was described as an Ijaw native of Arogbo, from Ese-Odo Local Government of Ondo State and a leading member of a Niger Delta Militant group, operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun states.
He was arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), who allegedly trailed him to a river bank at the Majidun area of Ikorodu, in Lagos.
According to the police, two Ak47 rifles, hidden in a big bag, was found in the suspect’s possession. He later led detectives to a vehicle parked somewhere in Ikorodu, from where dynamites and detonators were recovered from the boot.
Amos arrest was hastened by intelligence report from the office of the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA) which was passed on to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, indicating that the group was at his final stage of carrying out an attack on the Third Mainland Bridge.
The leader of the militant group, known as General Ossy Ibori, was suspected to have coordinated most of the bank robberies and several high profile kidnappings, including that of three school girls, at Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary School in Ikorodu, four landlords at Isheri North Area of Lagos; Oniba of Ibaland, Oba Goriola Oseni among others, within Lagos and Ogun states.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Man planning attack on Third Mainland Bridge arrested –Police Afeez Hanafi A suspected member of a militant group allegedly planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos...
  2. Niger Delta Militant Group Tries To Blow 3rd Mainland Bridge, Stopped By Police The police authorities in Abuja, has foiled attempts by a notorious Niger Delta Militant group, operating from the creeks of...
  3. Police Arrest Suspected Militant Planning To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge A suspected militant and member of a gang planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial...
  4. Police foil plots to bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge An attempt by a notorious militant group operating from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun...
  5. Police foil attempt to bomb Lagos   By Christopher Oji   The Nigeria Police said it has foiled an attempts by a notorious Militant group, operating...
  6. Lagos lights up Third Mainland Bridge In line with the ongoing statewide “Operation Light up Lagos” project, the Lagos State Government has completed the illumination of...
  7. 4th Mainland Bridge: Lagos may sign MOU with consultants this month MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MOU) for the take off of the construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge, Lagos may be signed...
  8. Lagos signs MoU on N790Bn 4th Mainland Bridge project Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Wednesday, signed the Memorandum of Understanding with investor on the much publicized construction of...
  9. Lagos State Government Signs MoU for Construction of 4th Mainland Bridge The Lagos state government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a 4th Mainland bridge...
  10. We’ll sign MoU on 4th Mainland Bridge before May 29 ? Ambode Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday said the State Government will formally sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),...

< YOHAIG home