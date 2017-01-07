“PMB’s Aide, Senator Ojudu Abandons His Daughter Over Facebook Post”- Oluwole (Pics)

Is this recession? will change begin from Aso Rock?

Facebook user, Sen Ajayi Oluwole Victor wrote :

Good morning Nigerians this is Senator Babafemi Ojudu a former senator representing Ekiti central and presently special adviser to the president…pls Nigerians especially youths should occupy his number and pleed to him to pls help his biological daughter Moremi Ojudu with just 500,000 naira to start up eatery business in lagos…the girl has has been neglected by senator Ojudu just because he spoke the mind of Nigerians by telling his father that Nigerians are hungry….

This is sen Ojudu’s number 08055002051….sen ojudu let the change start from you sir empower your daughter…if you cannot help your own daughter what will be the fate of the masses outside looking up to you…
#occupysenojudunumbertellhimtohelpmoremi#

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1216069525134104&id=100001932041761

See earlier thread where the daughter talked about Hunger http://www.nairaland.com/3495141/moremi-ojudu-im-hungry-too

What do you think?

