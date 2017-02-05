Police Brutalise Nigerian Gold Medalist With Jack Knife At A Bank In Abeokuta (Pics)

Posted February 5, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

According to Daniel who shared the pathetic story,his brother was brutalised by police for jumping over a bike park in front of FCMB,Abeokuta.Below is what he wrote….

‘I want the group admin to look into dis case of my younger bro.let me just gv brief word .Sir on 2nd day of Feb 2017,exactly 10:35am .my bro went to the ATM machine in oke ilewo Abeokuta at FCMB bank there, so every where was occupied so been a sport man he jump over a bike there to d other side.so immediately d police man came and start to swear for him.He ask him wat hv I done to say dis again he slap him and gv him kick on his scrotum but he excspe it so another police man came from no where and shoke  him wit his jack knife from behind .
Sir.dis guy was Nigeria ambassador.he has travel to India to represent Nigeria in common wealth game in year 2005 he win gold medal for us he has go for a lot of competition here in nija and abroad .d police refuse to bring Dis man to justice just because he is a police man .we Want d notable Nigerian to help us over Dis issue and bring dis police man to justice’

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/police-brutalise-nigeria-gold-metalist.html?m=1

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Paralympic Gold Medalist, Precious Orji Weds In Owerri (Pics) Nigerian paralympic athlete, Precious Orji, who won gold medal at Rio Paralympic games in Brazil tied the knot with her...
  2. Photo Of Precious Orji, Nigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist Latest Paralympic Gold Medallist Emerges This Evening From Nigeria Celebrating Excellence!!!Latest Paralympic Gold Medalist this evening..Congratulations to a patriotic Nigerian,an...
  3. The sad tale of Nigerian Paralympic gold medalist in Rio BY PAUL EREWUBA Despite the non – payment of the monitary reward entitled to her when President Mohammadu Buhari rewarded...
  4. Nigerian bikers nationwide hold convention in Abeokuta The Rock City Motor Cycle (RCMC) bikers club of Ogun state have preparations in top gear ahead of its first...
  5. Police Officer Spotted Dancing While Standing On A Moving Bike In Abuja (Pics) A traffic police officer was seen dancing while standing on a moving bike along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua expressway in Abuja....
  6. Obituary Of Nigerian U.S Army Veteran Who Was Assassinated In Imo (Pics) US Army Veteran Chuks Okebata was abducted and murdered on the 12th of Jan 2017 at his hometown in Imo...
  7. Fatal Trailer Accident Along Abeokuta Expressway Leaves Residents In Tears (Pics) There was a fatal accident involving a container truck and a Toyota picnic car along Abeokuta-Itori road immediately after Obada...
  8. Adekunle Gold’s Impersonator, Who Is His Lookalike, Nabbed In Lagos Night Club (Pics) This is a message to all show promoters and night club owners. A fake Adekunle Gold was busted at a...
  9. Commercial Bank Gutted By Fire In Abeokuta A section of a commercial bank, located at the OPIC roundabout in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State was on...
  10. Baby Abandoned By The Roadside On Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway (Pics, Video) According to a facebook user, this baby was abandoned by the road side on Lagos – Abeokuta expressway yesterday.. People...

< YOHAIG home