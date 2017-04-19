Police In Benin Arrest 75-Year-Old Grandfather & Ex Soldier For Armed Robbery (Pics)

As shared by Festus, a Benin-based investigative journalist with Edo Broadcasting Service…

A 75 year old grand father and retired soldier ,Jubrin Ugiagbe and two others have been arrested by men of the Edo state police command for alleged armed robbery. The ex-soldier is been squeezed for supplying the suspected armed robbers with the guns used in their Various opetations where financial returns were made after every operation….

