Politicians, Deltans Storm Osubi Airport To Welcome Ibori (Photos)

Prominent politicians in Delta State, indigenes have besieged the Osubi Airstrip in Okpe Local Government Area of the state where ex-Governor James Ibori is expected to land.

According to reports, following the news of Ibori’s arrival, markets and shops in Oghara, country home of the former governor, have been shut.

Olorogun Paul Abu told Punch at the airstrip where thousands of persons are awaiting Ibori’s arrival:

“We’re excited our brother is back hale and hearty. Today is a remarkable day and a day of joy.
“Whether you accept it or not, Ibori is a phenomenon and an institution in Nigeria political landscape. Our people need his contributions towards their advancement. Politics in Urhobo Land will surely wear a new look.”

Seen in the crows are: the serving Secretary to the State Government, Mr Festus Ovie Ages; Chief Andy Osawota; Chief Patrick Five; Chief Dennis Emonemu; and Olorogun Paul Abu. Udu council Chairman, Mr Solomon Kpomah, his Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West counterparts, Chief Ejiafe Odebala, Prince Godwin Edjiyere and Solomon Golley.

The Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Chief William Makinde, Mr Vincent Uduaghan, Chief John Nani and among others.

