Power Failure Disrupts Screening Of Ambassadors In Senate (Photo)

* Exercise ongoing in darkness

Power failure had momentarily disrupted the ongoing screening of non-career ambassadorial nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The committee is currently on the seventh nominee – Baba Ahmed Jidda from Borno state – went the light went off at about 12.13pm, a situation which forced the committee to halt proceedings for about five minutes.

But power could not be restored immediately and the committee is going on with the screening of Jidda in darkness.