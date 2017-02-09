President Buhari Sees Off Guests At Abuja House, London (Picture)
Posted February 9, 2017 4:38 pm by admin Comments
Visit over, President @MBuhari sees off his guests. Abuja House, London, this afternoon.
Related posts:
- President Buhari Departs Abuja For London (Photos) Today, President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom on a short leave, which is part of his annual...
- “I Have Not Visited President Buhari In London” – IGP Idris The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has debunked the media report that said he led “a high powered delegation...
- Nigerians React To New Photos Of President Buhari In London With Tinubu & Akande The Presidency has released a photos of President President Buhari receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi...
- Bola Tinubu And Bisi Akande Visit President Buhari In London (Photos) President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently received All Progressives Congress APC party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi...
- BREAKING: President Buhari receives APC leaders in London It was a busy Thursday for President Muhammadu Buari even while on vacation in the United Kingdom as he received...
- See Photos Of President Buhari With The 21 Released Chibok Girls In Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon, met with all the 21 Released Chibok Girls And Their Families at the State House,...
- President Buhari Hosts Tinubu, Awujale In London President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, played host to the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and...
- President Buhari Receives Special Envoy Of Niger’s President, Issoufou In Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 29th received the Special Envoy of H.E. Muhammadou Issoufou, President of Niger Republic in...
- Pictures: Buhari receives guests during Sallah homage Presidet Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received guests who paid him Sallah homage at the State House, Abuja. Photo: Sunday Aghaeze...
- Nigerians React To Photo Of President Buhari Watching Channels TV In London Trust Nigerians, they always have something to say about this man. here are some of their reactions: https://twitter.com/MBuhari/status/823279596598685705...
What do you think?