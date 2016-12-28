Princess Of Otta Carried By Palace Guards Into Her Wedding Reception Venue (Photos)

Posted December 28, 2016 12:38 pm by Comments

A royal wedding indeed…
When a princess is getting married, she deserves to be carried in like a true Princess she is by the palace guards…

The Olota of Otta Land’s pretty daughter, Princess Tutu Dada got married to her heartthrob over the weekend #TJI2016 , and her magnificent entry into the reception venue has really got people talking online.

http://www.certifiednaija.com/2016/12/the-princess-of-otta-land-noble-entry.html?m=1

What do you think?

