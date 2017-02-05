Private Universities Vs Public Universities

Posted February 5, 2017 2:38 pm by Comments

First of all, I have no personal beef or ish with private universities in Nigeria. Kudos to them. However I feel they are no match for the public universities.

Asides Covenant University which has been pursuing academic excellence rigorously, all other private universities are mere profit companies.

But even if you tell me to pick between covenant university and any first or second generation public university, I would still go for the public universities. Why?

1. They have a well established alumni of global reckoning.
2. They are not driven or motivated by profit as observed in private schools which are owned by private individuals or groups. They are driven by innate academic excellence.
3. Unlike private universities, they expose one to the real world of obstacles, manoeuverings, economy, and independence, all together laced with academic pursuit.

I know Covenant (and others) aims to be like Harvard university. But harvard, though private in ownership, is public in setting. The US government is a serious stakeholder in the university, so the university is not entirely private so to say.

Just my take. Don’t crucify me abeg o….

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Private Nigerian universities better than public ones, ex-Governor Akpabio says “When graduate(s) of privately owned universities present their certificates,they have more opportunities to be considered for employment.” The post Private...
  2. Private universities helped restore integrity to Nigeria’s university system – Vice Chancellor “It is pertinent to note that only Godly and responsible graduates can give this country the required change.” The post...
  3. Nigeria Needs More Private Universities – NUC Executive Secretary The National Secretary of the Nigeria Universities’ Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, says the country needs an influx of private universities...
  4. NUC grants provisional license to eight private universities  The National Universities Commission (NUC) on Tuesday granted provisional licenses to the eight newly approved private universities to run degree programmes. Executive...
  5. Six Things That Make Nigerian Universities Better Than Polytechnics. True? Dis are the factors that makes Universities rated than Polytechnics; 1. CURRICULUM: University education in Nigeria, like in other developing...
  6. Webometrics Releases Transparent Ranking Of Universities 2016: UNN Tops In Nigeria Webometrics has recently released the openness ranking of World universities for the second half of 2016, within which less than...
  7. Private Universities And TETFUND By Ayo Oyoze Baje Running a university, be it public or privately-owned, is not a tea party. It demands a...
  8. Finally, One Nigerian University Makes Top World Universities Ranking University of Ibadan has secured a spot in the top 978 ranked universities in the world. In the ranking ranking...
  9. Experts rue prevalence of unaccredited courses in public universities NUC Education administration experts have blamed the existence of unaccredited courses in universities on underfunding of education by government, noting...
  10. We’ll not allow government to destroy public universities – ASUU The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Friday, said it would not allow federal and state governments destroy public universities...

< YOHAIG home