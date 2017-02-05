Private Universities Vs Public Universities

First of all, I have no personal beef or ish with private universities in Nigeria. Kudos to them. However I feel they are no match for the public universities.

Asides Covenant University which has been pursuing academic excellence rigorously, all other private universities are mere profit companies.

But even if you tell me to pick between covenant university and any first or second generation public university, I would still go for the public universities. Why?

1. They have a well established alumni of global reckoning.

2. They are not driven or motivated by profit as observed in private schools which are owned by private individuals or groups. They are driven by innate academic excellence.

3. Unlike private universities, they expose one to the real world of obstacles, manoeuverings, economy, and independence, all together laced with academic pursuit.

I know Covenant (and others) aims to be like Harvard university. But harvard, though private in ownership, is public in setting. The US government is a serious stakeholder in the university, so the university is not entirely private so to say.

Just my take. Don’t crucify me abeg o….