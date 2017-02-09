Prosecutor In Trial Of Nigerian Supreme Court Judge Steps Down
Adeogun Phillips, the prosecution counsel in a federal lawsuit against a Supreme Court Judge, Nwali Ngwuta, who is accused of corruption, has stepped down from the case.
Mr. Phillips withdrew from the case at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, the News Agency Nigeria reports.
Reasons for the decision were not immediately clear.
