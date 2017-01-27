Protest As Thieves Caught By Youths In Abia Escape From Police Detention (Photos)

According to the story shared by Ekeoma Uche which was reshared by AFN,there was a protest in Abiriba,Abia state after thieves allegedly caught by youths were allowed to escape by police.Below is the narration of the story….

‘PROTEST IN ABIRIBA

THIEVES ESCAPE FROM POLICE CUSTODY IN ABIRIBA

Information has it some thieves, allegedly between 2 and 6 in number were caught by Agboji youth. Army rescued them from the youths and handed over to police. Overnight the suspects escaped from police detention. These are protesting women. In the tumult, Ena chioken in council, represented by Eze Amogudu, Eme Uguru Ikpoka addressed the protesting women and went into a closed door meeting with the DPO. Abiriba kaa’

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/protest-in-abiriba-after-thieves-caught.html?m=1

