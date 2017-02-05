Prsident Buhari Extends His Sick Leave By Unspecified Number Of Days
BREAKING:@NGRPresident @MBuhari has extended his sick leave by an unspecified number of days according to his aides
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/828271490403618817?p=v
