Rashidi Yekini’s Old Mother Wins N2m From WWTBM Game Show (Photo)

Posted April 19, 2017 8:38 am by Comments

Alhaja Sikirat Yekini is the octogenarian mother of late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini. She has complained of financial troubles since her son’s demise.

On January 23, 2016, it was reported that Sikiratu Yekini about her plight since the death of her son. And, we set out on a journey to Ijagbo, a town in Kwara state where she lives, and she exclusively revealed her ordeal.

Following that visit, Nigerians reached out and helped her financially. A man named Suraj Tunji Oyewale, a successful chattered accountant based in Lagos championed a course on his facebook page for some monetary contribution for Mama Sikiratu Yekini after reading our reports on what the woman has being going through, and in less than 48 hours, N220,000 was raised on behalf of the woman.

Once again, help as come her way as she won N2million during her appearance on the popular TV show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”.

According to Daily Trust, she was assisted by Pa Dejumo Lewis and Binta Ayo Mogaji-Oduleye during its recent annual special edition tagged “Who Deserves to Be a Millionaire?”

Alhaja Yekini, happily said: “Also, I am getting to realize that there are still some good people in our midst. Everything is still like a dream to me”, she said in a chat after the show.

“When the representative of this company contacted me that he would be coming to visit me?, all the way from Lagos, and that I should consider him as one of my sons, I could not believe it.

He said they wanted to celebrate with me and reward me. He now said something that touched my heart: “we want to do part of what Rashidi would have further done for you if he had been around”. Honestly, I was touched.”

“Let me tell you, the essence of events like this in human life cannot be quantified! It gives longevity. That is the feeling I am having now. I am going to live longer. I have just seen life, yet again in another perspective.

“Also, maybe I should tell you that the organizers have assured me of their guidance to enable me spend the money meaningfully,” she concluded, saying the money won would be spent on food and medical needs.

http://fabinfos.com/rashidi-yekinis-old-mother-wins-n2m-wwtbm-game-show-photo/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Saraki Renovates Rashidi Yekini’s House, Boosts His Mother’s Business (Pics) The Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki yesterday extended hands of fellowship to the family of the late football legend,...
  2. Saraki hires nurse, maid for Rashidi Yekini’s mother •FLASH BACK…Former Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini, celebrating Nigeria’s first World Cup goal at USA ‘94 Senate President, Dr Bukola...
  3. Before And After Photos Of Late Rashidi Yekini’s Mother’s House… Rasheed Yekini’s aged mother who had been left with nothing ever since the death of her legendary football son in...
  4. PHOTO NEWS: What Senate President Saraki did for Rashidi Yekini’s mother The Yekini family thanks Mr. Saraki for supporting the family despite their town not being part of the Senatorial District...
  5. Saraki empowers Late Rashidi Yekini’s family Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has shown concerns toward the wellbeing of the family of the late football legend,...
  6. FIFA remembers Rashidi Yekini The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), on Wednesday remembered Nigeria’s late ex-international, Rashidi Yekini, four years after his death....
  7. Bukola Saraki renovated the only bungalow where Rashidi Yekini’s mother lives – Dino Melaye During the plenary session at the senate Tuesday, Senator Dino Melye spoke passionately about the nonchalant approach to Sports and...
  8. Rashidi Yekini’s 53rd Posthumous Birthday Is Today. See Throwback Photos Rashidi Yekini (23 October 1963 – 4 May 2012) was a Nigerian footballer who played as a striker. His professional...
  9. Star Actress, Omotola Remembers Her Late Mother On Mother’s Day (Photo) The actress in celebration of Mother’s day shared a photo of herself and her mother on Instagram. My mother …...
  10. Senate President hires maid, Nurse for late Rasheed Yekini’s mother The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has hired a maid and a nurse to take care of the late Rasheed...

< YOHAIG home