Rashidi Yekini’s Old Mother Wins N2m From WWTBM Game Show (Photo)

Alhaja Sikirat Yekini is the octogenarian mother of late Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini. She has complained of financial troubles since her son’s demise.

On January 23, 2016, it was reported that Sikiratu Yekini about her plight since the death of her son. And, we set out on a journey to Ijagbo, a town in Kwara state where she lives, and she exclusively revealed her ordeal.

Following that visit, Nigerians reached out and helped her financially. A man named Suraj Tunji Oyewale, a successful chattered accountant based in Lagos championed a course on his facebook page for some monetary contribution for Mama Sikiratu Yekini after reading our reports on what the woman has being going through, and in less than 48 hours, N220,000 was raised on behalf of the woman.

Once again, help as come her way as she won N2million during her appearance on the popular TV show, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”.

According to Daily Trust, she was assisted by Pa Dejumo Lewis and Binta Ayo Mogaji-Oduleye during its recent annual special edition tagged “Who Deserves to Be a Millionaire?”

Alhaja Yekini, happily said: “Also, I am getting to realize that there are still some good people in our midst. Everything is still like a dream to me”, she said in a chat after the show.

“When the representative of this company contacted me that he would be coming to visit me?, all the way from Lagos, and that I should consider him as one of my sons, I could not believe it.

He said they wanted to celebrate with me and reward me. He now said something that touched my heart: “we want to do part of what Rashidi would have further done for you if he had been around”. Honestly, I was touched.”

“Let me tell you, the essence of events like this in human life cannot be quantified! It gives longevity. That is the feeling I am having now. I am going to live longer. I have just seen life, yet again in another perspective.

“Also, maybe I should tell you that the organizers have assured me of their guidance to enable me spend the money meaningfully,” she concluded, saying the money won would be spent on food and medical needs.

