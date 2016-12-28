Read Gospel Artiste, Frank Edward’s Message To Nigerian Secular Artistes

Posted December 28, 2016 4:38 pm by Comments

Frank Edwards , award winning Nigerian gospel artiste and music producer has urged secular musicians to use their songs for positive influence. Frank said this in a series of tweet.
“Remember that you will have children or already have. Will you actually let them listen and do all the things you said in that song?” the “You too dey bless me” singer quizzed.

http://olorisupergal.com/frank-edwards-message-nigerian-secular-artistes/

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Adokiye’s dilemma turning from secular to gospel artiste Since virgin singer, Adokiye Kyrian, released her latest gospel single, ‘Glory’, it has been nothing but accolades galore for the...
  2. Robbers stole his Car but He Got it Back….Gospel Star Frank Edwards shares his Testimony You may know Gospel superstar Frank Edwards for his megahits “Mma Mma” and “Oghene Doh“. Frank just shared a testimony...
  3. Gospel Music Star Frank Edwards presents “Super Star Mama” | Listen & Download It’s Mother’s day and in the spirit of celebrating Mothers all around the world, Rocktown Records President, Frank Edwards releases...
  4. Frank Edwards – Celestial f. Victor Ike http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/Frank-Edwards-Celestial-feat.-Victor-Ike.mp3 Frank Edwards – Celestial f. Victor Ike The post Frank Edwards – Celestial f. Victor Ike appeared first on...
  5. Perrie Edwards talks how her relationship with Zayn Malik ended via text message Singer Perrie Edward has confirmed that her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik broke up with her via text message. Perrie who dated...
  6. 9 Songs By Secular Artistes That Could Pass For Gospel Songs (Pics) The under listed Artiste are obviously into Secular songs, but they have all produced songs that could be categorized as...
  7. Adaeze – Funky Praise [Produced by Frank Edwards] Adaeze, the newly signed artiste of Rocktown Records premieres new single titled ‘Funky Praise’ produced by the music genius and...
  8. Join William McDowell, Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards & More at the Night of Worship (NoW) 2015 | Friday, November 20th It was an explosive time at the Night of Worship 2014, where renowned local and international artistes of the Gospel...
  9. Don Moen, Frank Edwards, others dazzle at The Experience 2016 Last Friday, thousands of people converged at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos for a worship concert regarded as the biggest...
  10. Wale Adenuga, Frank Edwards and Nathaniel Bassey to perform at Excel 2015 hosted by RCCG Apapa Family | Sunday, June 7th   In what has become an annual celebrated affair of music, worship, and insightful sermons; the eight in the series of the yearly gathering of the Apapa Family group...

< YOHAIG home