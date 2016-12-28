Read Gospel Artiste, Frank Edward’s Message To Nigerian Secular Artistes

Frank Edwards , award winning Nigerian gospel artiste and music producer has urged secular musicians to use their songs for positive influence. Frank said this in a series of tweet.

“Remember that you will have children or already have. Will you actually let them listen and do all the things you said in that song?” the “You too dey bless me” singer quizzed.

