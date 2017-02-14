Read Tonto Dikeh’s Valentine Message

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh who is currently experiencing a breakdown in her marriage, took time to give a valentine’s message to her fans.

 

She posted this photo on her instagram, leaving the caption:

Today is valentine,Happy me to you.Make the best of today,Take a lil time to pray for your loved ones as I pray for al mine this very moment..God bless you and HAPPY VALENTINE LOVERS

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQewsxqjNKP/?hl=en

http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/read–valentines-message.html

