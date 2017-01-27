Reasons Why Employers Do Not Promote Their Employees

I keep wondering why most employers do not promote their employees and this came to my mind..The reason why employers do not promote their employee is that most employees do only what they are told to do..they are not willing to do more, think more or even go the extra mile.
They lack initiative and professionalism.some employees are not willing to learn and develop soft skills needed for them to succeed in their career. they do not do things that exceeds the management expectation and most of all they don’t think like a manager but like employee……what else do you think could deprive an employee from being promoted?

What do you think?

